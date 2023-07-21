Watch CBS News
CPS hosting back-to-school bash in Back of the Yards Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students are about halfway through summer break.

Soon, kids in Chicago Public Schools will be heading back to the classroom in just over a month.

On Friday, the school district is kicking off back-to-school bashes to get families ready.

The first is happening at Davis Square Park in the Back of the Yards neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are a dozen other bashes happening over the next month in neighborhoods across the city.

You can find the schedule at cps.edu/back-to-school.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 9:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

