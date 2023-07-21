CPS hosting back-to-school bash in Back of the Yards Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students are about halfway through summer break.

Soon, kids in Chicago Public Schools will be heading back to the classroom in just over a month.

On Friday, the school district is kicking off back-to-school bashes to get families ready.

The first is happening at Davis Square Park in the Back of the Yards neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are a dozen other bashes happening over the next month in neighborhoods across the city.

You can find the schedule at cps.edu/back-to-school.