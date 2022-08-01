Watch CBS News
CPD warns residents of Ravenswood Gardens home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for people living in the Ravenswood Garden area.

Chicago police are searching for a criminal behind a brazen robbery and home invasion. It happened near Wilson and Campbell on July 23.

Police said the robber first pulled a gun when the victims were walking on the street. Since they had no cash, the gunman forced them into their home to get money.

There was still no money, so the offender made them get into their car, and drive to an ATM. When they handed over the cash, the suspect took off.  

First published on August 1, 2022 / 4:18 PM

