CPD warns of violent robberies in the city, at least 12 reported Monday morning

By Shardaa Gray

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include 12 Monday morning.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from a West Side gas station where the robbery spree began.

 Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at western and walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. 

Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when a dark sedan approached.

Three men got and demanded the victim's car. When he refused, the carjackers shot him in the groin and right thigh.

After that robbery at 1:00 a.m., they robbed 11 more people with their spree ending at 3:40 a.m. and at times, the crimes were just two minutes apart.

A woman was another victim. CBS 2 covered her face to protect her identity but it was clear she was shaken by what happened outside the Hyatt on Ashland. 

Police scanners said the robbers pistol whipped her and you can see her belongings in the street. In several cases, they hit victims in the side of the head.

It's not the first robbery spree for these offenders. On September 27, they robbed five people starting after 10:00 p.m. and going for 90 minutes. The 46-year-old man who was shot twice was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the victims who were robbed and beaten are expected to be ok. 

Shardaa Gray

Shardaa Gray is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the south suburbs. She's happy to return home to report on her community.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 4:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

