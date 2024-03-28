Chicago police issue warning of multiple car thefts on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of multiple car thefts in the Woodlawn and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

The thefts happened during the daylight hours between March 20 and 25.

Police said in each of the incidents, the victim legally parked her vehicle on the street, and when they returned, the vehicle was missing.

The vehicles involved were said to be various Nissan and Hyundai models.

Incident times and location:

6000 block of South Kenwood Avenue on March 20, between approx. 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

5500 block of South Everett Avenue on March 22, at approx. 4:30 p.m.

5700 block of South Ellis Avenue on March 25, at approx. 2:30 p.m.

Police are reminding the public not to leave their keys in their vehicles or their vehicles running unattended, to keep their vehicle doors and windows secured, and, if possible, to install and activate anti-theft devices.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.