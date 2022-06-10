CPD to host gun turn in event this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting a gun turn-in event Saturday.

The event will take place at Saint Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who turns in a gun will receive a $100 gift card. Each bb gun, air gun, and replica gun will receive a $10 gift card with no questions asked.

CPD says the goal is to get more guns off the streets.