Residents get final chance to weigh in on Chicago police superintendent search

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was one final chance on Monday night for residents to voice their opinions about who should be Chicago's next police superintendent.

This time, officials heard from people in the city's Beverly neighborhood, a community with a long tradition of being home to police officers and firefighters.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov took us inside the meeting.

The meeting was at times heated, and at times emotional. More than a dozen people weighed in on what they think the qualifications for the next CPD superintendent should be at the Beverly Arts Center.

"I urge this commission to take your responsibility of selecting the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department with the utmost seriousness," said one speaker.

"We are looking for a superintendent who's gonna come on the streets, not sit in the office," said another person.

Another speaker said she thought the next superintendent "must be saved, sanctified, and filled with the Holy Spirit."

Those were just a few of the thoughts shared with the president and a commissioner of the Chicago Commission on Public Safety and Accountability, the group charged with picking the best superintendent candidates. Beverly is home to many current and former Chicago police officers, several of whom sat in on the meeting.

"I believe it should be someone from the ranks," said Sidney Pennix, a retired CPD lieutenant. "The way politics, crime, everything that works here in the city is totally different from someplace else."

Most who spoke echoed Pennix's opinion.

"That person better be from the ranks of the Chicago Police Department," said one woman. "That superintendent better have backbone and not be a yes person."

Most, but not all shared the opinion.

"You want to do something radical? Put a civilian in office," said another person.

Commission President Anthony Driver said there are 54 applicants for the superintendent job and 32 of them have CPD ties. Eight applicants are former police chiefs.

The consensus among many at the meeting was that the best candidate should be a bridge builder who cares about officers' mental health, the community, and the consent decree.

"There's a lot in the consent decree that helps our officers do their job better," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th).

The city commission has until July 14 to give Mayor Brandon Johnson the names of three finalists for the superintendent's job. The mayor then has 30 days to pick one or reject them all, which would make the process start all over again.

However, the full City Council ultimately has to sign off on who will serve as the next superintendent.