Chicago police officer struck by reversing car during traffic stop in Homan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt after a driver put their car in reverse and knocked him to the ground.
Officers had initiated a traffic stop of a silver Acura in the 700 block of South Central Park Avenue in Homan Square just before 10 p.m.
As officers approached, the driver opened their door, backed up, and hit the officer. The car fled the scene heading eastbound on Flournoy.
The officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition with minor cuts and leg pain.
The Acura that struck the officer was found damaged not too far away. No one is in custody.
Police did not share what caused the initial traffic stop.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.