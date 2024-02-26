CPD squad car swerves to miss scooter, hits parked car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police squad car swerved to miss two people and hit a parked car in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

At 7:02 p.m., officers were responding to a call in a squad car in the 2300 block of North Laramie Avenue. As they entered the intersection of Laramie and Belden avenues, two people on a scooter failed to yield – and the squad car swerved to avoid hitting them, police said.

The squad car ended up striking a parked car – and both caught fire and sustained substantial damage, police said.

Two other vehicles were also damaged in the crash, police said.

The man and woman on the scooter fled on foot and were not in custody late Monday, police said.