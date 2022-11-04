1 in custody after attempted catalytic converter theft on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after attempting to steal a catalytic converter on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning.

Police said around 3:21 a.m., officers were on patrol, in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue in Jefferson Park, when they spotted three men trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car.

The offenders then started to flee in their car which struck two CPD squad cars before fleeing on foot, police said.

One officer was transported to an area hospital for pain and has since been treated and released.

One of the suspects was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

No further information was available.