Verdict expected for CPD sergeant charged with pinning teen to ground in Park Ridge

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- We're expecting to hear a verdict today after a Chicago police sergeant was charged with pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground.

The incident happened last summer.

Attorneys for Joshua Nieves say the teen was seen in the viral video being pinned down by CPD sergeant Michael Vitellaro after he thought Nieves stole his son's bicycle.

Vitellaro was off duty at the time. He faces charges of misconduct and aggravated battery.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 8:16 AM

