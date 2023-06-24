Watch CBS News
Local News

Mass Transit detectives seek suspect in attempted robbery at Laramie Green Line stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are looking for information to help identify a man wanted in connection to an attempted robbery at a CTA Green Line station earlier this week.

The incident happened at the Laramie stop on Monday around 11:45 p.m.

Police say a 70-year-old man was approached by the suspect who, by the use of force, attempted to take property from the victim's pants pocket.

The suspect is described as an African American man around 18 years of age.

green-line-robbery-suspect.png
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 2:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.