Mass Transit detectives seek suspect in attempted robbery at Laramie Green Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are looking for information to help identify a man wanted in connection to an attempted robbery at a CTA Green Line station earlier this week.

The incident happened at the Laramie stop on Monday around 11:45 p.m.

Police say a 70-year-old man was approached by the suspect who, by the use of force, attempted to take property from the victim's pants pocket.

The suspect is described as an African American man around 18 years of age.

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.