Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police searching for vehicle involved in Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously hurt in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Police said the vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene in an unknown direction. They were unable to provide a description of the vehicle. The age and gender of the pedestrian is unknown.

No further information was immediately available. 

Anyone with information about the vehicle or crash is encouraged to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 9:07 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.