CPD seek vehicle involved in Lincoln Park hit-and-run

CPD search for vehicle in hit-and-run in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police need help locating a hit-and-run driver who left a bicyclist seriously hurt in Lincoln Park.

The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday.

Investigators say a utility truck struck a 28-year-old woman while she was crossing the street, in the 2700 block of North Lincoln Avenue. The truck kept going without stopping to render aid.

The vehicle is a white and black utility hauling a trailer last seen traveling westbound on Diversey Parkway.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.