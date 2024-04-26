Chicago police seek man in attempted sexual assault in West Loop

CPD seek man who attempted to sexually assault woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man in connection to an attempted sexual assault in the West Loop.

Police say on April 14, a 35-year-old woman was walking northbound on Carpenter Street from Randolph Street when she was approached from behind by the suspect.

He grabbed the victim by the waist and put his hands over her victim's mouth before dragging her to an alley.

She was able to bite the suspect's index finger causing him to throw her to the ground. He then ran southbound on Carpenter Street and Eastbound on Randolph Street.

Police said a camera caught the man following the victim.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old with short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white and green windbreaker.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at 313-744-8200.