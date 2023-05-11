Watch CBS News
CPD seeking driver, vehicle in Little Village hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.

The crash happened near 26th and Harding – leaving debris on the street from the collision.

Police tell us the driver did not stop after hitting the person.

Chicago fire officials reported a second person was also taken from the scene.

