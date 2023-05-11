CPD seeking driver, vehicle in Little Village hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.
The crash happened near 26th and Harding – leaving debris on the street from the collision.
Police tell us the driver did not stop after hitting the person.
Chicago fire officials reported a second person was also taken from the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.