CPD seek car in West Town hit-and-run that left two pedestrians injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a car wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in West Town last month.

The crash happened on May 23 around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Oakley Boulevard.

Police say two pedestrians were struck by the car which then fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue.

It's described as a possible late-model Red Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof.

10-jun-23-seeking-to-identify-hit-and-run-jg272383.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or car is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

