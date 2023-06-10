CPD seek car in West Town hit-and-run that left two pedestrians injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a car wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in West Town last month.

The crash happened on May 23 around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Oakley Boulevard.

Police say two pedestrians were struck by the car which then fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue.

It's described as a possible late-model Red Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or car is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.