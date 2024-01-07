Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek driver, car involved in Marquette Park hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a driver who struck and seriously hurt a 52-year-old woman on Christmas Day.

The driver of a blue Chevy Monte Carlo hit the woman around 4:30 p.m. at 69th and Western in Marquette Park.

The car has two white racing stripes down the center. It's believed to have an Indiana temporary registration license plate.

xmas hit and run marquette park
Chicago Police Department
xmas hit and run
Chicago Police Department
Marquette Park H&R
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the driver or the car is asked to call the Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 11:35 AM CST

