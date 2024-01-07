Chicago police seek driver, car involved in Marquette Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a driver who struck and seriously hurt a 52-year-old woman on Christmas Day.

The driver of a blue Chevy Monte Carlo hit the woman around 4:30 p.m. at 69th and Western in Marquette Park.

The car has two white racing stripes down the center. It's believed to have an Indiana temporary registration license plate.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the driver or the car is asked to call the Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit.