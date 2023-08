CPD searching for red sedan involved in hit-and-run

CPD searching for red sedan involved in hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and left them lying in the street.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. at 86th and Stony Island Avenue. Police said a red sedan traveling northbound hit a 50-year-old man and then drove off.

The victim is at the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.