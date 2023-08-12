Watch CBS News
CPD searching for 2 missing brothers last seen on Near North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating two boys last seen on the city's Near North Side on Thursday.

Rashad and Ricky Burrage, 8 and 11, were last seen in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue. 

Rashad is described as 4 feet 2, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

rashad-b.png
Chicago Police Department

Rickey is described as 4 feet 9, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

rickey-b.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or if located is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 6:41 AM

