CPD officials discuss plans to curb Chicago burglaries and robberies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and officials are discussing city plans to prevent persistent robberies and burglaries.

The news conference comes hours after several thefts this morning, including a smash-and-grab robbery at a Lululemon store in Lincoln Park.

Police also issued a community alert about a string of ATM robberies since March.

"I cannot stress enough the great work our detectives and officers are doing across the department in putting into these investigations and incidents collaboratively with one another and our public safety partners," said CPD Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti.

Police also outlined the four main points of their plan: technology, focused missions, public engagement, and accountability.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 5:20 PM CDT

