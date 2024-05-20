Loved ones honor CPD Officer Thomas Wortham at Gold Star Families Memorial

CHICAGO (CBS) — An emotional ceremony on Monday marking 14 years since the murder of a Chicago police officer during a robbery.

Loved ones and police colleagues gathered at the Gold Star Families Memorial near Soldier Field to remember Officer Thomas Wortham.

The officer was shot to death on this day in 2010.

Wortham was killed by a group of men trying to steal his motorcycle in the Chatham neighborhood.

Three men are now serving life sentences for the officer's murder.

