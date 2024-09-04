Funeral to be held for former CPD Officer Jim Crowley, paralyzed in 1987 drunk driver crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Exactly 37 years after a drunken driver hit his squad car and left him paralyzed, former Chicago Police Officer Jim Crowley will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

On Sept. 4, 1987, Crowley was working on his scheduled day off, in a squad car with Officer William Morrison, when a drunk driver crashed into them.

Morrison was killed. Crowley, with just one year and one month on the job, suffered a traumatic brain injury, leaving him unable to walk. He was only 22 years old.

Last month, Crowley died in his sleep at the group home where he lived for the past 23 years in Texas. He was 59 years old.

Family, friends, and fellow officers will gather Wednesday morning at St. Christina Catholic Church in Mount Greenwood for his funeral.

After the funeral, Crowley will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip.