CPD officer injured in crash on Near North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police officer is injured after his squad car was struck on the Near North Side Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 6:45 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a traffic crash and found a yellow Camry had rear-ended a parked squad car.

The officer inside suffered a neck injury and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the Camry was not injured but was taken to Northwestern Hospital as a precaution, police said.

Citations are pending. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 4:32 AM

