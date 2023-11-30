Chicago police officer charged with falsely claiming she was robbed of $5,000

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police officer who is supposed to uphold the law was charged with breaking it.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot was in court where the officer appeared on Thursday.

She was charged with felony disorderly conduct and false report of an offense after saying she was robbed when she was off duty, but prosecutors said that never happened.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 23, CPD officer Zondranika Williams called 911 and told the operator her name and that she was a police officer. She said she had been robbed of $5,000 cash while in the alley by her garage in the 8000 block of South Wabash.

Police arrived and Williams told them her surveillance cameras weren't working.

Prosecutors said Williams described the robbery in detail, several times, including giving police a description of the suspect. She told officers on the scene that the suspect held her at gunpoint and said, "Give me everything you got!"

Police obtained surveillance video from a neighbor. It showed Williams, 37, taking a duffel bag out of her car, then walking in and out of camera view. No one else ever appeared on screen.

In the surveillance video, she was also wearing a different shirt than the one officers saw her in when they arrived at her home to take the report.

Seven days after Williams made the report, police said her claims were not true. She turned herself into police on Tuesday.

Williams has been with the police department for eight years and worked in the 1st District as a patrol officer.

In a statement, CPD said Williams was relieved of her police powers on Tuesday.

Her attorney told CBS 2 she has more than 30 departmental commendations with distinction and that he looks forward to defending her in court.