CPD makes change after scathing report on cancellation of officers' days off

Chicago police officers say they're being pushed past their limit

Chicago police officers say they're being pushed past their limit

Chicago police officers say they're being pushed past their limit

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police officers say they're being pushed past their limits.

Their days off and vacations are being canceled.

Now, the department is making changes after a scathing report by the city's inspector general.

The report found that during April and May, nearly 1,200 officers were scheduled to work at least 11 days straight.

Many of their records show days off canceled mandatorily. The inspector general pointed out the department's record keeping makes it difficult to determine if the officers actually worked all of those days.

The Chicago Police Department said in response that the report lacks context and that during that time period, the city experienced hundreds of events.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed that things need to change.

"We know that we've got to make sure that there is a process by which officers have time off," Lightfoot said. "Tired, emotionally wrought officers is not good for them, not good for their families, and not good, frankly, for the community members that they're serving."

On Tuesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown said that effective immediately, officers will have no more than one requested day off canceled a week, except during holidays.

They will also have a minimum of nine hours between shifts.