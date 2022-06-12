CPD issues alert to businesses of burglaries on the city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are warning businesses Sunday of burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The crimes happened during the month of May in the Union Ridge, Old Norwood Park, Portage Park, West Town, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the offenders use a sledgehammer or large rock to smash the glass door to gain entry to the business. The offenders then take large amounts of liquor, money, and cigarettes from the business.

Incident times and locations:

· 6000 block of North-Northwest Hwy. on May 8, 2022, at 4:43 a.m.

· 5200 block of Nagle Ave. on May 9, 2022, at 4:40 a.m.

· 6000 block of North-Northwest Hwy. on May 10, 2022, at 5:22 a.m.

· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on May 18, 2022, at 2:39 a.m.

· 4300 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on May 18, 2022, at 2:43 a.m.

· 700 block of West Randolph St. on May 18, 2022, at 4:12 a.m.

· 1800 block of West Division St. on May 18, 2022, at 5:11 a.m.

· 1900 block of West Division St. on May 18, 2022, at 5:32 a.m.

The offenders are described as black males wearing dark clothing and face masks. The offenders have used the described vehicles during the burglaries:

· Black Dodge Durgano with no license plates

· Black Porsche Panamera bearing a stolen license plate

· White four-door sedan possible BMW

· Black Mercedes Benz coupe

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312- 746-7394.