Chicago police issue alert about string of business burglaries on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses about multiple burglaries in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

At least seven businesses were burglarized during the month of September.

Police say the thieves gained entry through the rear door or roof of the businesses and removed property.

Incident times and locations:

6100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sept. 17 at 2:25 a.m.

6900 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

1500 block of West Marquette Road on Sept. 21 at 4:45 a.m.

6700 block of South Racine Avenue on Sept. 22 at 12:00 a.m.

7400 block of South Racine Avenue on Sept. 25 at 5:23 a.m.

6500 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sept. 28 at 4:06 a.m.

1500 block of West Marquette Road on Sept. 29 between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

The thieves were described as two to six unknown African-American men between 30 to 35 years old wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382.