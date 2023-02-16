CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city college locations next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – Those looking to join the Chicago Police Department - mark your calendars.

Potential candidates can take the in-person hiring exam next week.

They're taking place at Malcolm X, Wilbur Wright, Olive Harvey, and Richard Daley colleges on Feb. 24 and 25.

Exams will be at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both days. Those interested are advised to arrive 30 minutes early.

Sign-up for the exam is available by visiting chicagopolice.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.