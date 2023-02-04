Probation for woman who vandalized memorial to fallen CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French has been sentenced to probation.

Anna Kochakian, 27, posted a video showing her removing a picture of Officer French from a wreath reading "Back the Blue" at the Thompson Center downtown, crumpling the picture up, and throwing it on the floor.

It happened two weeks after French was shot and killed on Aug. 7, 2021, in West Englewood, and one day after French was laid to rest.

In February of last year, after a complete investigation, Illinois State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Kochakian.

State police noted that when Kochakian was arrested by Chicago Police, officers used the handcuffs that belonged to Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was shot and wounded in the same incident in which French was killed.

Kochakian initially faced felony criminal damage charges. But prosecutors let her plead guilty to a misdemeanor in exchange for two years' probation and 100 hours of community service.