CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.
The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.
The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.
To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.
