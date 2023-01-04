Watch CBS News
CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.

The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.

The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.

To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.

