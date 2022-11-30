Chicago police car involved in crash on Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers were sent to the hospital after their squad car collided with another vehicle on the city's Near South Side Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the 10-100 block of West 16th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the marked CPD vehicle was responding to a service call and was traveling northbound on State Street with lights and sirens activated. The squad car then collided with a black jeep heading eastbound on 16th Street.

The jeep was driven by a woman, 29, who was not injured and refused treatment at the scene.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution and are listed in good condition.

No citations were issued.