CPD Alert: Police warn businesses of smash-and-grab burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of a string of smash-and-grab burglaries on the city's Northwest Side. The robberies took place through the month of October.

Police report three suspects used a brick or large rock to smash the front glass of the businesses. Once inside, they would take cash from registers and safes before fleeing the scene.

Below are the incident times and locations:

5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on October 24, 2022, at 4:06 a.m.

5200 block of North Elston Avenue on October 24, 2022, at 4:08 a.m.

4800 block of West Foster Avenue on October 24, 2022, at 4:11 a.m.

6000 block of North-Northwest Highway on October 24, 2022, at 4:16 a.m.

4400 block of North Central Avenue on October 2022, at 4:36 a.m.

5600 block of West Irving Park Road on October 24, 2022, at 4:37 a.m.

6500 block of West Irving Park Road on October 24, 2022, at 4:48 a.m.

7200 block of North Harlem Avenue on October 31, 2022, at 3:01 a.m.

4600 block of North Cumberland Avenue on October 31, 2022, at 3:27 a.m.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but did say they were three African American males between the ages of 16 to 20, weighing 130 to 150 pounds, and wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves.

The suspects used two vehicles - a black Jeep Compass and a gray Dodge Charger.

Police are advising businesses to install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functioning and recording. They also advise to pay special attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area and alert other businesses of these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.