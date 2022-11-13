Police issue alert of church burglaries on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a community alert after three churches were burglarized on the city's South Side.

The burglaries happened during the months of October and November.

Police said in each incident, two Hispanic men would gain entry into the church by damaging a rear door or window and take items from inside.

Incident locations and times:

· 200 block of East 69th Street, between Oct. 23-27, 2022, between 03:30 p.m.- 10:45 a.m.

· 100 block of East Marquette Road, Oct. 28, 2022, at 08:30 a.m.

· 200 block of East 69th Street, Nov. 04, 2022, at 8:43 p.m.

Police say the men were driving a maroon Chevy SUV.

What you can do:

· Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit

· Immediately report any suspicious activity

· Keep doors and windows secured

· Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks

· If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's home for suspicious activity

· If you are a victim, do not touch anything and call the police immediately

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384