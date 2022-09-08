CPD issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent robberies in the Irving Park and Portage Park neighborhoods within the last week.

Police said in each incident, the offender entered the business and announced a robbery while displaying a silver firearm. The offender proceeded to rob the business of cash before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 4300 block of North Elston Avenue on September 1 at 11:55 a.m.

· 3300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on September 4 at 7:33 p.m.

· 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue on September 7 at 3:26 p.m.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 to 40 years of age, between 5 foot 9 inches to 6 foot 3 inches tall, with brown eyes, a short black hairstyle with a medium brown complexion.

Police are reminding businesses that during these crimes to not resist and to also pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area. They are also encouraging owners to ensure that their surveillance cameras are functional.

If you have any information, Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.