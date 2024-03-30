Chicago police issue alert about string of burglaries targeting plumbing, electrical businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Saturday after a burglary crew struck multiple businesses and work vehicles across the city.

Police say thieves targeted plumbing and electrical businesses between January and March, with the latest happening Friday morning.

The burglaries happened in the North Center, Lincoln Park, Portage Park, Humboldt Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods. Two of which were captured by a surveillance camera.

In each incident, the thieves would break doors or windows of the business and work vehicles before removing property from inside including plumbing and electric equipment.

The vehicles include ones parked either in front of the business or on residential streets, police said.

Incident times and locations:

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 18 at 6 a.m.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue from Jan. 18 to Feb. 13 between 6 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue on Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of North Central Avenue on Feb.7 at 2:02 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 at 5:00 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 12 at 4:16 a.m.

4200 block of West Hirsh Street on Feb. 14 at 1:28 a.m.

1700 block of West Hirsh Street on Feb. 14 at 2:02 a.m.

3800 block of West Chicago Avenue on Feb. 14 at 2:15 a.m.

800 block of North Keystone Avenue on Feb. 14 at 2:30 a.m.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue on Feb. 14 at 3:14 a.m.

4300 of West Chicago Avenue on Feb. 19, at 4:22 a.m.

4300 block of West Chicago Avenue on Feb. 21, at 2:36 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln on March 2, from 4:50-5:08 a.m.

4300 block of North Kilpatrick on March 5, at 4:32 a.m.

4300 block of North Kilpatrick on March 6, at 2:20 a.m.

4300 block of North Kilpatrick on March 6, at 5 a.m.

3500 block of West Lake on March 8, at 2:48 a.m.

4300 block of North Kilpatrick on March 8, at 4:02 a.m.

3500 block of North Cicero on March 8, at 4:55 a.m.

2300 block of West Nelson on March 9, at 3:55 a.m.

4200 block of North Elston on March 13, at 4:06 a.m.

4500 block of North Elston on March 27, at 3:56 a.m.

4400 block of West. Montrose on March 27, at 4 a.m.

4600 block of West Belmont on March 27, at 5:03 a.m.

4200 block of West Schubert on March 27, at 5:09 a.m.

4600 block of North Elston on March 27, at 3:42 a.m.

3300 block of North Monticello on March 27, at 4:29 a.m.

3900 block of North Western on March 29, at 4:55 a.m.

2900 block of North Milwaukee on March 29, at 5:00 a.m.

The burglars were described as three African American males wearing dark clothing.

Chicago Police Department

What you can do:

Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim, do not touch anything. Call the police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives - Property Crimes Area 3 at 312-744-8263, Area 4 at 312-746-8253, and Area 5 at 312-746-7394.