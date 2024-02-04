Chicago police issue alert after man exposes himself to minor in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert to residents in the Little Village neighborhood after a man exposed himself to an underaged girl on Wednesday.

Police said around 5:15 p.m., the girl, a minor, was walking home from a nearby store when the man exposed himself to her and began to follow her as she walked home.

He was described as Hispanic between 45 and 50 years of age with black hair and was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, brown jacket, and blue jeans.

CPD reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings, walk in pairs or groups if possible, and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251.