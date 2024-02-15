Chicago police warn of 5 businesses burglaries on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning to businesses about burglaries that happened on the city's South and Southwest Sides this month.

The burglaries happened between Feb. 1 and 12 in Brighton Park, Fuller Park, and Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

In each burglary, an unknown number of thieves entered through windows or doors and took property from within, according to police.

Incident times and locations:

3000 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park on Feb. 1, around 5:10 a.m.

400 block of West 47th Street in Fuller Park on Feb. 4, around 2:02 a.m.

2500 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park on Feb. 12, around 12:31 a.m.

1100 block of West 47th Street in Back of the Yards between Feb. 10 and 12, between 8 p.m. and 9:20 a.m.

4500 block of South Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards on Feb.11, around 12:20 a.m.



CPD is reminding businesses to:

Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives.

If you are a victim, do not touch anything. Call police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Secure window air conditioner units.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384.