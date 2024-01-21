Watch CBS News
Chicago police issue warning after 3 burglaries reported in Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police issued a warning to residents and business owners in Englewood after a series of break-ins.

At least three within blocks of each between Jan. 2 and 15.

In each incident, the thieves attempted to break in through the back doors of the buildings.

Incident times and locations:

  • 7000 block of South Normal Boulevard between Jan. 11 and 15.
  • 7100 block of South Normal Boulevard between Jan. 5 and 6
  • 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue between Jan. 2 and 3.

CPD was unable to provide details about the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8382 or 312-745-0352. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 9:48 AM CST

