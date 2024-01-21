Chicago police issue warning after 3 burglaries reported in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police issued a warning to residents and business owners in Englewood after a series of break-ins.
At least three within blocks of each between Jan. 2 and 15.
In each incident, the thieves attempted to break in through the back doors of the buildings.
Incident times and locations:
- 7000 block of South Normal Boulevard between Jan. 11 and 15.
- 7100 block of South Normal Boulevard between Jan. 5 and 6
- 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue between Jan. 2 and 3.
CPD was unable to provide details about the thieves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8382 or 312-745-0352.
