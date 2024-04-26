Watch CBS News
Local News

Man catches coyote following him as he walks dog in Chicago's South Loop

By Darius Johnson, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

Man followed by coyote while walking dog in Chicago
Man followed by coyote while walking dog in Chicago 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was just walking his dog down the street in the South Loop recently, when a coyote started following him.

Austin Ehle was visiting from out of town, and taking his sister's dog, Cheddar, out for a walk last week. When he first noticed the coyote, he thought it was just a stray dog.

"He seemed really calm, so I didn't think I was in any danger or anything at first, so I did get closer to it. But once I noticed it was a coyote, I turned around and just started walking, because he didn't seem like he was going to bother me," said Ehle. "But then that's when I turned around and noticed I was being followed after that."

Fortunately, Ehle was able to spook the coyote by making loud noises, and the animal eventually ran off.

He put a video of the encounter on TikTok.

During the whole ordeal, Cheddar, a corgi, never even noticed the coyote.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 10:50 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.