Man catches coyote following him as he walks dog in Chicago's South Loop

Man followed by coyote while walking dog in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was just walking his dog down the street in the South Loop recently, when a coyote started following him.

Austin Ehle was visiting from out of town, and taking his sister's dog, Cheddar, out for a walk last week. When he first noticed the coyote, he thought it was just a stray dog.

"He seemed really calm, so I didn't think I was in any danger or anything at first, so I did get closer to it. But once I noticed it was a coyote, I turned around and just started walking, because he didn't seem like he was going to bother me," said Ehle. "But then that's when I turned around and noticed I was being followed after that."

Fortunately, Ehle was able to spook the coyote by making loud noises, and the animal eventually ran off.

He put a video of the encounter on TikTok.

During the whole ordeal, Cheddar, a corgi, never even noticed the coyote.