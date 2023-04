Udder Chaos: Cow on the loose in Niles

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Udder chaos in suburban Niles Thursday morning.

A cow got loose and was trotting down the road just before 6 a.m.

Niles police are working to "corral the cow."

Officials have not confirmed where the cow came from.

This is a developing story.