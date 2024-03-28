Man, cow killed in head-on crash in Southeast Wisconsin

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. (CBS) -- A man is dead after his car hit a cow in southeast Wisconsin Thursday morning.

At 4:50 a.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was called to the 29500 block of 31st Street in the Town of Brighton after a car hit a cow. This area, about 21 miles west of Kenosha and 6 miles southeast of Burlington, is occupied by a vast swath of farmland.

The cow had escaped its pasture and was found in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the 2004 Honda Accord that hit the cow – Michael Alayan Forero, 25 – was killed in the crash.

He was the only one in the car, the Sheriff's office said. The cow was also killed.

The sheriff's office said Forero had been traveling west on 31st Street through the expanse of farmland between Wheatland and Hoosier Creek roads, when he came over the crest of a hill and slammed right into the cow head-on.

CBS 58 Milwaukee reported the car then crashed through a fence and to a stop in the middle of a pasture – causing several other cows to escape. These cows were secured, CBS 58 reported.

Both Forero and the first cow died instantly, the sheriff's office said.

Officials told CBS 58 the entire top of the car was torn off in the crash.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team was called to investigate the crash.