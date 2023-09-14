Watch CBS News
Lastest COVID vaccine available in Chicago as early as next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest COVID vaccine just approved by the federal government will be rolling out in Chicago as soon as next week.

City health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated heading into the fall.

The new vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are updated to tackle the COVID variants circulating across the U.S. right now.

Shots will be free at city-run clinics and federally qualified-health centers. People with private insurance should go to a pharmacy or doctor's office.

September 14, 2023

