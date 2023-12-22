Watch CBS News
Local News

How to stay safe as COVID and RSV cases are skyrocketing

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cases of respiratory viruses are surging across the United States.

In the last four weeks, hospitalizations are skyrocketing for the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

More people are getting sick, and not enough are getting vaccinated, according to the CDC.

To take a look at why this is happening, epidemiologist, Dr. Katrine Wallace at the University of Illinois at Chicago explains the surge, the new COVID variant and how it's different from the others.

As the holiday season is underway and more gatherings are taking place, Dr. Wallace has tips on how people can stay safe and protect themselves from illnesses. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 11:33 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.