How to stay safe as COVID and RSV cases are skyrocketing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cases of respiratory viruses are surging across the United States.

In the last four weeks, hospitalizations are skyrocketing for the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

More people are getting sick, and not enough are getting vaccinated, according to the CDC.

To take a look at why this is happening, epidemiologist, Dr. Katrine Wallace at the University of Illinois at Chicago explains the surge, the new COVID variant and how it's different from the others.

As the holiday season is underway and more gatherings are taking place, Dr. Wallace has tips on how people can stay safe and protect themselves from illnesses.