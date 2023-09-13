Think of COVID-19 booster as part of fall wellness routine, says UIC epidemiologist

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all Americans age 6 months and older get the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

They could be available as soon as Wednesday, but there are still questions. Does everyone really need a shot? And what will they cost?

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke to an expert to get answers.

When the boosters become available, hospitals like Stroger and local pharmacies will be the best places to get the shot, as the FDA and CDC said yes to updated COVID boosters.

But will people flock to get it?

The move by the CDC and FDA this week could make the latest vaccine available in a matter of days.

"It really is people's choice, but it's highly recommended to get it, because it does protect us against severe disease," said Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The newest booster is recommended for anyone 6 months and older and Wallace said those at high risk are encouraged to sign up first.

"And these vaccines are to be thought of now as more of a part of your fall wellness routine, so like we do the influenza vaccine every fall," Wallace said. "Now we'll also add the COVID vaccine every fall, and so we'll just boost our protection to the variant that's circulating now in the community."

Across the country in the past week, just over 18,000 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19. Illinois accounted for just under 600 patients, according to the CDC.

Concern over the virus has been on the decline. In a new CBS News poll, just 45% of respondents said they are worried that they or someone in their family could get COVID-19. That's down from 77% in 2020.

Only 43% said they were going to get the new booster.

"People are a little bit less, I think, afraid of dying from COVID, which, rightfully so, because we have had a degree of immunity between COVID infections and through vaccines," Wallace said.

But she added that if you previously caught the virus, those antibodies with the booster could keep you healthier.

"So if you have had a COVID infection recently, having a vaccine as well just bolsters your protection," she said.

Most insurance plans will cover the vaccine and if you don't have insurance, the government has a program you can sign up for to get the booster free of charge. Registration starts in October.