COVID-19 outbreak reported at LaSalle Veterans Home

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Some 42 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive at the facility, which is about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

Those infected have mostly had cold-like symptoms and no one has had to be hospitalized.

Those who are infected have been moved to an isolation unit and all communal dining has been suspended.

