COVID-19 levels mostly low in Illinois, according to CDC
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big step in the fight against COVID.
The CDC says only 27 counties in the United States have a "high" COVID-19 community level.
Illinois is mostly at a low level - with just Clay County at high risk.
Indiana and Wisconsin had no high COVID counties.
Weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions have been going down for months.
Only about 2.5% of current hospital patients have COVID-19
