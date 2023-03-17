Watch CBS News
COVID-19 levels mostly low in Illinois, according to CDC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big step in the fight against COVID.

The CDC says only 27 counties in the United States have a "high" COVID-19 community level.

Illinois is mostly at a low level - with just Clay County at high risk.

Indiana and Wisconsin had no high COVID counties.

Weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions have been going down for months.

Only about 2.5% of current hospital patients have COVID-19

