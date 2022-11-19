CDPH hosting COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is coming up and the Chicago Department of Public Health wants you to celebrate with a peace of mind by getting up-to-date on your vaccinations.

They are hosting a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Saturday at Kennedy King College, located at 6301 S. Halsted St.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone ages six months and up can get the COVID and flu vaccines. Bivalent boosters are available for anyone age five and up who has completed a primary vaccine series.

They are offered at no cost to attendees.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents can also register at Chicago.gov.