COVID-19 cases could soon be at 'medium risk' level in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As COVID-19 cases slowly rise in Chicago, city health officials say the city could be at "medium risk" level in a matter of days.

When the city moves to medium risk, the Chicago Department of Public Health will recommend wearing masks indoors again, saying up-to-date with vaccines and boosters, and having a plan for rapid testing.

DuPage, Lake, and suburban Cook counties moved to medium risk within the last two weeks.

The concern is that there is now an average of 709 Chicagoans each day testing positive for COVID-19 – up more than 100 cases per day from the previous week of 602 cases.