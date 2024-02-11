Couples marry, renew vows on Willis Tower Skydeck after winning contest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Valentine's Day just three days away, love is in the air – specifically 1,353 up at the Willis Tower Skydeck.

There were two weddings and two vow renewals Sunday morning on the glass floor balcony. The couples won the Love on the Ledge Valentine's Contest.

The ceremony Sunday was extra-special for Marie and Alek Slobidsky, who celebrated a 50-year vow renewal.

Also celebrating a vow renewal were Stacy and Joseph Subida. Two other couples – Rebecca Reynoso and Alen Kabiljagic, and Cody Walker and Jesse Mashburn – got married on the Skydeck Sunda morning.

The couples won the opportunity for the special ceremonies by submitting their love stories.

The Skydeck is also offering a three-course dinner Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Reservations are required.