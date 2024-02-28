Watch CBS News
Couple, 72 and 74, dead after being hit by car while walking to church on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington, Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly couple was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood this week, and the family wants a tougher penalty for the driver.

At 8:50 a.m. Sunday, a Ford F150 driven by a 43-year-old made a left turn on Archer Avenue near Mayfield Avenue and struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk.

The pedestrians were Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and her husband, Ryszard Stebnicki, 74, who were walking to church at the time, their family said.

zofia-chruszcz-ryszard-stebnicki.jpg
Zofia Chruszcz, Ryszard Stebnicki Family Photo

They were both initially rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, but later died.

zofia-chruszcz-ryszard-stebnicki-2.jpg
Family Photo

Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cited for failing to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway.

Chruszcz's granddaughter said the family would like to see a tougher penalty.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 10:42 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

