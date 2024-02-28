Couple, 72 and 74, dead after being hit by car while walking to church on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly couple was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood this week, and the family wants a tougher penalty for the driver.

At 8:50 a.m. Sunday, a Ford F150 driven by a 43-year-old made a left turn on Archer Avenue near Mayfield Avenue and struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk.

The pedestrians were Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and her husband, Ryszard Stebnicki, 74, who were walking to church at the time, their family said.

Zofia Chruszcz, Ryszard Stebnicki Family Photo

They were both initially rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, but later died.

Family Photo

Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cited for failing to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway.

Chruszcz's granddaughter said the family would like to see a tougher penalty.